New Music: NBA YoungBoy – 4 Sons Of A King

With him still behind bars for probation violation, NBA YoungBoy celebrates Father’s Day with a new track titled “4 Sons Of A King”.

YoungBoy is currently facing a 10-year suspended sentence for a violation of his probation following the release of video of the shootout his security was involved in at Rolling Loud Miami, which left one man dead and two others injured including his girlfriend. The judge’s reasoning was that YoungBoy provoked the shooting by shouting aggressively during the incident, which she considered a violation of his probation.

You can stream “4 Sons Of A King” below.