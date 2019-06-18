Music Video: E-40 ft. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, ASAP Ferg & ScHoolboy Q – Chase The Money



E-40 will be releasing his new project Practice Makes Paper on July 26th. The Bay Area legend calls on Quavo, Roddy Ricch, ASAP Ferg, and ScHoolboy Q for his new new single “Chase The Money”. Produced by Chase The Money.

Stream “Chase The Money” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official cover art and track list for 40 Water’s upcoming album Practice Makes Paper, which hits stores on July 26th.

*** Updated with the official video.***

01. Wake They Shit Up feat. B-Legit & Stresmatic (Produced By: Traxamillion)

02. Goat feat. Milla (Produced By: Clayton William)

03. Chase The Money feat. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Schoolboy Q & A$AP Ferg (Produced By: ChaseTheMoney)

04. 1 Question feat. Jeremih, Rick Ross, & Chris Brown (Produced By: Hitmaka)

05. Rain On My Parade feat. Ty Dolla $ign & G Eazy (Produced By: Paupa & Cypress Moreno)

06. Big Deal feat. Wiz Khalifa & P-Lo (Produced By: P-Lo)

07. Watch The Homies feat. Scarface (Produced By: Prop The Producer)

08. I Don’t Like Em feat. Cousin Fik & Laroo (Produced By: Traxx Fdr)

09. I’m It (Produced By: Bankroll Got It)

10. No Choice feat. James Too Cold (Produced By: Fre$H On The Beat)

11. I Come From The Game feat. Payroll Giovanni, Peezy & Sada Baby (Produced By: Helluva)

12. Don’T @ Me feat. Omb Peezy (Produced By: Traxamillion)

13. Blossom feat. Boosie Badazz & Rexx Life Raj (Produced By: Reece Beats)

14. Made This Way feat. Tee Grizzley & Rod Wave (Produced By: Traxx Fdr)

15. Ooh feat. Problem (Produced By: Raytona)

16. Another One feat. Fabolous & Red Cafe (Produced By: Traxx Fdr)

17. In The Struggle (Produced By: Zeke Beats / Additional Production By: Droop-E & Migui Maloles)

18. I’mma Find Out (Produced By: Decadez)

19. Stayed Down feat. Omb Peezy, Trenchrunner Poodie & Damani (Produced By: Traxamillion)

20. All Day Long feat. $Tupid Young (Produced By: Paupa)

21. Surroundings feat. Stresmatic (Produced By: Dnyce)

22. Bet You Didn’t Know (Produced By: Issue)

23. Facts Not Fiction feat. Stresmatic (Produced By: Helluva)

24. Thou Wow feat. Iamsu (Produced By: Iamsu)

25. Keep On Gassin’ feat. Redman, Method Man & Bosko (Produced By: Supa Dave West / Additional Production By: Bosko)

26. My Everything feat. Anthony Hamilton & K-Ci (Produced By: Disko Boogie)