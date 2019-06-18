New Music: 03 Greedo – Can’t Fuccin Believe It / Look Bitch (ft. Mike Wayne)

03 Greedo is still behind bars serving a twenty year sentence. He keepw the new music coming with two new tracks titled “Can’t Fuccin Believe It” and “Look Bitch” featuring Mike Wayne.

03 Greedo along with Alamo Records started letterstogreedo.com, to aggregate the best posts by fans who use the #LettersToGreedo hashtag on social media. The most creative submissions will win a personalized audio response from Greedo himself. Fans can also submit audio or text directly to the website and can leave messages for Greedo at 432-216-2294.