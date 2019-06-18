Video: New XXXTentacion Album & Documentary Announced

On the anniversary of XXXTentacion’s untimely death, his family/team announce plans to release a new album along with a documentary to be released in the upcoming months.

With announcement, the released a trailer that features XXX narrating:

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion. This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I’ma tell it”.

Watch the trailer below and stay tuned for more information on his upcoming 2nd posthumous album.