Drake Announces He’s In Album Mode

After celebrating the NBA Championship with his hometown Toronto Raptors, Drake decided to take a quick trip to Turks and Caicos Islands. But instead of fun an leisure, Drizzy took the time to release a series of photos with the caption:

Album mode.

This mean his The Best In The World victory pack was just the beginning of his new music releases. The other question is will this new project come out on Cash Money Records as the label on his new victory pack was changed to Frozen Moments.

Check out Drake series of photos below and stay tuned for new info on his upcoming album as it becomes available.

View this post on Instagram Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

