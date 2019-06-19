New Music: Ras Kass ft. Styles P & Lil Fame – Guns N Roses

Ras Kass is preparing to release his new album Soul On Ice 2 on July 26th via Mello Music Group. He calls on Styles P and Lil Fame for a new hard hitting collab titled “Guns N Roses.”

Soul On Ice 2 will feature fifteen new records and guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Cee Lo Green, Immortal Technique, Everlast and more.

You can “Guns N Roses” below and download it now on BandCamp.

<a href="http://mellomusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/soul-on-ice-2">Soul On Ice 2 by Ras Kass</a>

1. Silver Anniversary (prod. Twiz the Beat Pro)

2. Grammy Speech feat. Viola (prod. Diamond D)

3. Midnight Sun feat. Cee-Lo Green (prod. The Olympicks)

4. F.L.Y. (prod. DJ Green Lantern)

5. Street Superstar (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

6. White Power feat. Immortal Technique

7. Shark Week

8. Wxt Thv Shxts (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

9. The Long Way feat. Everlast

10. Guns N Roses feat. Styles P & Lil Fame

11. LL Cool J feat. Snoop Dogg

12. Trapped Music

13. Gingivitis feat. El Gant, J57, Ras Kass

14. Can U Feel It (prod. Pete Rock)

15. Opioid Crisis