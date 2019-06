Trina will be releasing her new album The One on June 21st. She teams up with Nicki Minaj for her new single “BAPS”.

The One will feature fifteen new songs and guest appearances by DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Sevyn, Dave East, Rico Love, Tokyo Jetz, and more.

You can stream “BAPS” below and pre-order The One now on iTunes/Google Play.