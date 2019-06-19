Roc Nation COO Calls For Bundling To Be Banned

Merch bundles have become a popular fad for artists in the past couple of years to boost that record sales and Billboard charts positions. The controversy was first brought to light by Nicki Minaj when she fell short of #1 first week with her Queen album up against Travis Scott and his Virgin Abloh designed merch bundles.

Now the bundle controversy has came to the forefront again, with DJ Khaled complained when his energy drink bundles weren’t counted by Billboard while all of Tyler The Creator’s bundles counted, Allowing him to secure the #1 Billboard spot for the first week of their releases.

Now, Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez has called for all bundling to be banned from the Billboard charts. She told HDD when asked of her support of the bundling ban:

“That’s exactly our position. Music consumption is the only true metric that should matter. Bundling devalues the art and is demeaning to the artists. It needs to go, and we are urging Billboard to take that step as soon as possible.”

She also added on Billboord looking to nerf the power on streaming with the counting of bundles.

“By now, it’s no secret that Billboard will do anything in its power to blunt streaming’s momentum—whether it’s an arcane formula to calculate streams or arbitrary rules for bundling downloads. So whether numbers or chart positions are affected, I think artists will be excited for a day when everyone is playing by the same rules.”

There has been no official word from Billboard on the bundling ban but I’ll keep you posted on any further developments in this polarizing debate.