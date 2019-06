XXL has just revealed the cover for their 12th annual Freshman Class issue. Not many surprises this as the 2019 class includes Blueface, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The next few weeks, XXL will be releasing behind the scenes footage, interviews, freestyles, cyphers, and roundtable discussions from their freshman session.

Check out the class reveal video below