Music Video: Emotional Oranges – Good To Me

Up and coming group, Emotional Oranges recently concluded their first sold-out world tour. Now they decide to premiere the official video for the new single “Good To Me”. Directed by Danilo Parra Off of their EP The Juice Vol. 1. Inspired by the 1990 film Ghost. The spoke about the video stating:

“This video deals with the haunting feeling of losing someone you’re truly connected to. When an intimate relationship between two people is very strong, they begin to solidify together. And when that type of tight bond is psychically separated, the spirit is still there and continues to be connected. Pottery and the idea of building something with your hands felt like the perfect visual representation of our message.”

Watch the video below.