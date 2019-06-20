New Music: 88-Keys ft. Mac Miller & Sia – That’s Life

88-Keys dug into the vaults to drop off an unreleased collab with the late Mac Miller and Sia titled “That’s Life”. The track was recorded during his 2015 session for Mac’s album GO:OD AM. He spoke with DJ Booth about the track.

“The song was inspired by a 90-minute conversation he and I had about… From what I recall, he was going through some relationship issues with his then-long-term girlfriend. I felt bad, but I was surprised he was confiding in me. I started to tell him about my relationship because I was married at the time. I was married for 12 years. I was trying to enlighten him on relationships in general, and more specifically, giving him bits and pieces of my own relationship. Trying to relate it to his situation, just letting him know that he’ll come out on the other side. Yada, yada, yada”

It was previously posted as “Benji The Dog,” but her is the official release.

You can download “That’s Life” now on iTunes/Google Play.