Album Stream: Gucci Mane – Delusions Of Grandeur

After building anticipation with his singles, “Love Thru The Computer” ft. Justin Bieber, “Backwards” featuring Meek Mill and “Proud Of You”, East Atlanta legend Gucci Mane gives fans his new album Delusions Of Grandeur. Featuring eighteen new tracks and guest appearances by Anuel AA, Gunna, Lil Baby, Jeremih, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Dolph, DJ Drama, Peewee Longway, and more.

