Trina follows the release of his new “BAPS” featuring Nicki Minaj with her sixth studio album titled The One. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, Sevyn, Dave East, LightSkinKeisha, Rico Love, Nicki Minaj, Tokyo Jetz, and more.

Stream The One in its entirety below and down,load it now on iTunes/Google Play.