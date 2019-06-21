Childish Gambino x Beyonce Collaboration Snippet

The new Lion King movie will hit theaters on July 19th. The cast will include Childish Gambino, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner and many more. The new trailer for the film features a snippet of a Childish Gambino and Beyonce collab playing throughout. The song is a cover of Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and will be the lead single from the upcoming soundtrack.

Check out the snippet below and stay tuned for information about Lion King’s star-studded official soundtrack