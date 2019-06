YFN Lucci stays on schedule with his new project 650 Luc: Gangsta Grillz. Featuring seventeen new records and guest appearances by Young Dolph, Jeezy, T.I., Yungeen Ace, Trey Songz, YFN Kay, Bloody Jay, Ink, Fabolous, and more.

You can stream 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.