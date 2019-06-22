Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 256) “Knee High Levi’s”

In this episode:

The guys return from their vacation and jump right back into it with a recap of what everyone did (12:18). They also talk new music from Rick Ross (26:50), Drake (37:25), and Nicki Minaj (63:50). They also discuss Chris Brown claiming to get hacked (69:28), Joe reads his fake D*ck Yelp review (75:20), Dame Lillard vs Marvin Bagley (137:47) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Rory: Little Brother – “Tigallo For Dolo” Joe: Mobb Deep – “Right Back At You” Mal: Schoolboy Q – “Fantasies” Parks: Big Pun: – “Tres Leches”