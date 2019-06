UK’s Stormzy follows the official video for his single “Vossi Bop” with brand new record titled “Crown”. This is the second single from his upcoming album.

“Where words fail, music speaks.” Tomorrow at midnight I release the second single from my forthcoming album. It’s entitled “CROWN” 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/DThLbMUzAP — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) June 19, 2019

You can stream “Crown” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.