EP Stream: Stro – Last Friday

Stro just completed his Grade A Fridays series and decided to compile them into a new EP titled Last Friday. Features four songs and a guest appearance featuring 070 Phi. The “illegal version” of Grade A Fridays features additional ten tracks and can be downloaded now on Zippyshare. Stro took to Instagram to announce both version of the project:

Last Friday (The #GradeAFridaysCollection) | 10 new records #Legally & #ILLegally | All you gotta do is listen. Download it / Stream it for free or support it by hitting that buy button.

You can stream Last Friday below.