Madchild’s Demons album dropped back in April. He returns with the official video for his track “Myself”. Directed by Luke Connor. He spoke to HHDX about record stating:

“On this track, I’m just having some fun reflecting on how much of a self-centered asshole I’ve been in the past. I guess all rappers have to be a little self centered, but I think I got past the asshole part in life now [laughs].”

Watch the clip below and download Demons now on iTunes/Google Play.