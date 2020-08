View this post on Instagram

My Debut Album Pain? Drops This Friday 8/28/‘20 Put a lot of literal blood sweat and tears to this. Took me 2 Years to not come up with the songs. But to literally make you feel every word I say song for song. Overall I hope you enjoy and dance to my pain once more 💔 Executive Produced By @vice_fnf 🌙 Cover Shot by @curiousholger 💫