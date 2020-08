Over the weekend, a new Verzuz matchup was announced and Joe shares his excitement for Brandy and Monica’s upcoming battle. Big Sean announces a release date for his album, the guys show support for Jacob Blake, Joe gives and in-depth reflection on his 2 years with Spotify, and more NBA playoff takes.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Boyz II Men – “Motownphilly”

Rory | IYAMAH – “Balance”

Mal | Dave East – “Know How I Feel” (Ft. Mary J Blige)

Parks | The Lox – “Gave It To Em”