Music Video: Nas – Ultra Black

Nas’ new Hit-Boy-executive produced album King’s Disease has been getting rave reviews since its release. To commemorated the release, Nas created of his own color inspired by his song “Ultra Black” with Pantone, which they released a statement:

“’Ultra Black’ is an anthemic, uplifting reminder of the unignorable contributions made by the Black community, a statement to being unapologetically Pro-Black, and thus pro-humanity. Just as black absorbs all light, Ultra Black represents the unification of all people, spotlighting Black joy and the promising future ahead.”

Here is the official video featuring cameos by Hit-Boy, Dapper Dan and Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Watch the “Ultra Black” video below.