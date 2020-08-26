Music Video: Nas – Ultra Black

Nas’ new Hit-Boy-executive produced album King’s Disease has been getting rave reviews since its release. To commemorated the release, Nas created of his own color inspired by his song “Ultra Black” with Pantone, which they released a statement:
“’Ultra Black’ is an anthemic, uplifting reminder of the unignorable contributions made by the Black community, a statement to being unapologetically Pro-Black, and thus pro-humanity. Just as black absorbs all light, Ultra Black represents the unification of all people, spotlighting Black joy and the promising future ahead.”
Here is the official video featuring cameos by Hit-Boy, Dapper Dan and Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond.
Watch the “Ultra Black” video below.
It was only right that we work with @pantone on this project, the color experts. This one's from the heart, something the world will feel, the whole vibe of 2020 #UltraBlack pic.twitter.com/fIkhJinkxf
— Nasir Jones (@Nas) August 25, 2020