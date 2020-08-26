New Music: Disclosure ft. Kehlani & Syd – Birthday



Disclosure will be releasing their third album ENERGY on August 28th. Before it drops, they give fans the final leak “Birthday” featuring Kehlani and The Internet‘s Syd. They spoke with Zane Lowe about the record. Howard Lawrence stated:

“We wrote the song with Syd originally, and we were definitely going on that Brandy, Monica, and Aaliyah vibe; that was just how we were all feeling that day. And then we decided halfway through writing it, we were like, you know what, this would actually be great as a duet. So who should we get on it? And she was like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I’ll just get Kehlani.’ We were like, yeah, that’s fine. But also, people say that stuff a lot in sessions and it never happens. So we just went like, yeah, sure, thinking that’s not going to happen. And then two weeks later, it was just in the inbox. Yeah, which is really strange.”

Brother Guy Lawrence continues:

“It’s the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut. And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet.”

You can stream “Birthday” below.





