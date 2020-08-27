New Music: Cordae ft. Roddy Ricch – Gifted

Cordae recently dropped the “YBN” from his name following the dissolution of the crew. To celebrate his birthday, he gives fans his new single “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch. Cordae told Zane Lowe:

“We actually did that song last year, like last August. Roddy is just like a homie of mine I think we did Real Street Festival, we both did a festival that day. I pulled up on him at the studio and we made that song together that same night. It was definitely a dope process making that record, for sure.”

You can stream “Gifted” below.

