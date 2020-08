After dropping his album Loyalty & Love 2 with 38 Spesh last week, Flee Lord returns with another new album produced by Mephux titled Pray For the Evil 2. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Evidence, Eto, Trae Tha Truth, 38 Spesh, and Keisha Plum.

You can stream Pray For the Evil 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.