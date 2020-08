Jaden Smith with his fourth project in four years titled Cool Tapes 3. Featuring 17 new songs and guest appearances by Justin Bieber and Raury. He spoke about the project stating:

“It’s kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning… and updating them onto everything that’s been happening.”

