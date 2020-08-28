Album Stream: Saigon – 777: The Resurrection



Saigon returns six years after releasing his project The Greatest Story Never Told 3: The Troubled Times of Brian Carenard with a new Strange Music project titled 777: The Resurrection. Produced entirely by StreetRunner. He had this to say about the project:

“The wait is over… I hope people enjoy the art. This project is important to me for many reasons. We’re living in historic times and I hope I created something that makes one reflect so when were able to look back, the music fits the way society ills made you feel.”

Featuring seven new records amd guest appearances by Marsha Ambrosius, Kool G Rap, Krizz Kaliko, Clemm Rishad, and Milan Amor.

You can stream 777: The Resurrection in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



