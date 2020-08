With trying times in our country at the moment, Public Enemy gives a 2020 revamp of their classic “Fight the Power” featuring Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. Originally debuted back in June during the virtual BET Awards. Here is the official version.

This follows the official video for their DJ Premier-produced single “State of the Union (STFU)”.

Stream “Fight the Power (Remix)” below.