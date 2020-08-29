Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 376) “We’re Not the Same”

In this episode:

Mal and Rory kick things off by addressing those inquiring about the podcast’s next move. Joe also explains his decision to moving on from Spotify and addresses Charlamagne tha God, he also asks the guys about their experience with Pisces women, new music, Akon vs T-Pain, and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Toni Braxton – “Gotta Move On” (Ft. H.E.R.)

Rory | Akon – “I Cant Wait” (Ft. T-Pain)

Mal | IAMNOBODI – “An Idea” (Ft. Emmavie, Zacari & Josh J)

Parks | Heltah Skeltah – “Gunz ‘N Onez” (Ft. Method Man)