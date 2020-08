FKA twigs revisits her 2019 album MAGDALENE with the official video for her track “sad day”. Directed by Hiro Murai. The visual shows off twigs’ swordsmanship skills, which she spent roughly three years learning swordsmanship in the art of Wushu with the Master Wu of the Shaolin Wushu Centre. She had this to say about the visual:

“Everything I’ve previously done with my body, all the training, and dancing, has led to this point”.

Watch the .“sad day” video below.