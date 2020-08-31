2020 MTV VMAs Performances And Winners

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held last night (August 30). Hosted by Keke Palmer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually at various locations in New York City.Featuring performances by The Weeknd, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow & Chloe x Halle.
Watch all the performances and winner below.
MTV VMA Winners:
Video of the Year
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
PUSH Best New Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi — Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch — Atlantic Records
Tate McRae — RCA Records
Yungblud – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
Song of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone: “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
MTV Tricon Award
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
DaBaby: “Bop” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
Best R&B
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Alicia Keys: “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle: “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO: “Obession” – SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God” – Republic Records
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone” – Epic Records
Red Velvet: “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” – Big Hit Entertainment
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin: “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita” – Epic Records
J Balvin: “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Evanescence: “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers: “Caution” – Island Records
Best Alternative
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low: “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
Best Music Video From Home
WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake: “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend: “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
WINNER: ALL
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”
Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”
Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”
Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell
Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish: “Xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomer Nogué
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Rosalía: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana