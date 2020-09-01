New Music: Rob Markman ft. DJ Money – Strongest Woman I Know

For his latest release, Rob Markman pay homage to his mother aka “Strongest Woman I Know”. He has this to say about the record:

“Last September my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. She wasn’t feeling well in the beginning of 2019, plus she was a longtime smoker and I think we all kinda knew, but the day she was diagnosed was tough — nothing prepares you for that…….Throughout her entire fight, my job was to be there for her, for whatever she needed. I made sure I was at every doctor’s appointment, all the surgeries, the hospital stay. I told myself I had to be strong for her, be her rock and no matter what I was feeling, I couldn’t show it— not in front of her at least.”

He continues:

“I went to the studio the night we got her diagnosis and this is what came out. I just wanted to put my feelings down, I needed an outlet.— so this song is a whole year old. Today my mom is cancer-free. It’s funny because what was the only appointment I missed, the one where the doctor told her that she beat cancer. I was out in Chicago interviewing Juice WRLD at the time (RIP). But as soon as the interview was done, I called my mom to get the good news.”

