Video: Kid Cudi Returns To HBO In New Series, ‘We Are Who We Are’ (Trailer)

Kid Cudi, who played Domingo Brown for two season on HBO’s hit series How To Make It In America, returns to the network this Fall in a new series titled We Are Who We Are. Directed and created by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), the show will follows a two American teenagers who live on an US military base in Italy. Also starring Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón, who plays Cudi’s daughter in the show.

We Are Who We Are is set to debut on September 14. You can watch the official trailer below.

