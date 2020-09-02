Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 377) “Squatty Potty”

Joe shares how he celebrated his 40th birthday and discusses Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle. The guys also highlight Chadwick Boseman’s impact, thoughts on the VMA’s, Mal revisits his stance on Tory Lanez, Joe addresses recent headlines regarding him and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | George Benson – “Give Me The Night”

Rory | Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagined” (Ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Mal | Jaden – “In The Hills”

Parks | Black Thought – “Good Morning” (Ft. Pusha T, Killer Mike & Swizz Beatz)

