Big Sean will be dropping his fifth album, Detroit 2 on September 4th. Today he decides to reveal the official tracklist. Featuring 21 new songs and guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Wale, Anderson .Paak, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kash Doll, Eminem, Royce 5’9″, Boldy James & more.

