Smoke DZA calls on Jadakiss and Flipp Dinero to hit the Harlem streets for the official video to their collab “Hibachi”. Directed by Rook. Off of his upcoming project Homegrown, which drops October 2. DZA told Complex about the record:

“I really like the chemistry with me and Flip. We bounce off of each other well. And Jadakiss is one of the architects of my rap style so to have that record come out the way it came out is really dope.”

Watch the video below.