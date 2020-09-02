Music Video: TOBi – Dollas And Cents



Recently signing to Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records, TOBi drops the visual for his first single under the label titled “Dollas And Cents”. Directed by Ifeme C.S. He spoke about the video:

“I was supposed to be in Nigeria in March 2020 for the first time since I left as a child. The pandemic ruined that plan but I still wanted to connect with the motherland and cook up a video across the Atlantic. So that’s exactly what we did and it was a dope experience to work with creatives in the Naija scene. The dancer in the video (Tiwa Pearl) was actually cast in Black is King as well and I didn’t know until I was watching it. It’s great to connect with other ppl in the diaspora and keep building those connections.”

You can watch the “Dollas And Cents” video below.

