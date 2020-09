Detroit vet eLZhi announced that he will be releasing a new project titled Seven Times Down Eight Times Up, which will drop September 25. Produced entirely by JR Swiftz. According to El the “album title refers to his mantra for a year that has seen a lot of ‘downs’ – no matter what we’re faced with, we will remain undefeated and get back up after being knocked down by life”.

Here is the first single from the project titled “Jason”.