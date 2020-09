Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos cover the Sly & The Family Stone 1973 classic hit, “If You Want Me To Stay” for a good cause. Produced by Elite and Will Wells. The record is a partnership with Main Street Alliance, a non-profit that supports small business in the U.S. For every stream, Crown Royal will donate $1 until it reaches $500,000. The donation will benefit small business and communities across the U.S..

You can stream “If You Want Me To Stay” below.