New Music: THURZ – T’Challa

For this week’s release, THURZ pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman with a new record titled “T’Challa”. He had this to say about the record.

“He had a thriving career with many important, key roles, such as James Brown in Get On Up, and Jackie Robinson in 42. He battled with colon cancer for 4 years unknowing to the public, yet still delivered at the highest level. T’Challa in Black Panther was so important, as we’ve never seen a superhero of color in a film with a powerful cast and that Marvel high level of production. His character resonates with children of color across the globe including my son, so it’s only right that I pay homage.”

You can stream “T’Challa” below.





