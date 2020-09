As promised, Big Sean delivers his fifth studio album, Detroit 2. Featuring 21 new tracks and guest appearances by Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, Stevie Wonder, the late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Travis Scott, Royce 5’9, Young Thug, Dwele, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Wale, Hit-Boy, Post Malone, Boldy James, Dom Kennedy, Diddy, and more.

