OC From NC continues to flex his muscle as one the hardest emcees to come out of North Carolina. He adds more fuel to the fire with his new project Crown Royal. Produced entirely by D.R.U.G.S. Beats. Featuring twelve new tracks and guest appearances by ILLPO, Boog Brown, Jarren Benton, J Gunn, Precyce Politix, Vanessa Ferguson, Jozeemo & more

You can stream Crown Royal in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.