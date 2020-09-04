Music Video: GQ – Big Lutha



JAMLA’s GQ will be releasing his new seven-track EP, A Midsummer’s Nightmare, on September 18. The project will be produced entirely by 9th Wonder. GQ had this to say about the project:

“A Midsummer’s Nightmare, ironically symbolizes the time we’re in as a country and world. But also defines the thoughts and moments of myself at this moment in my life. Almost like living a world within a world. Beyond being inspired by the music itself, the inspiration came from life itself and just my current mental space. It’s always fun and an honor to work with 9th. So to do an EP with him was special.”

Here is his new video “Big Lutha”.

