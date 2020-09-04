Music Video: SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Hit Different

It’s been a minute forever since we’ve gotten some new music from SZA and fans had been accosting TDE president Punch online for the delay. Today she returns with her new single/video titled “Hit Different”, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by The Neptunes. SZA told Zane Lowe about the record:

“I was swimming in my brain about what I wanted to say first, what I wanted to bring energy wise first and I just really… I just stopped trying to like overthink and I just wanted to give people something just to vibe because I have so much stuff that I’m just done holding onto. So it’s like I don’t even know how any of its gonna take shape or any of that but I’m just done holding on to it and this is the beginning of me just rolling out all my thoughts. I can’t hold onto things because I’m scared everyday forever. That’s how I am. Even today I was crying with mom because I haven’t dropped anything in so long and I just feel like the anxiety and like the crushing… I can’t explain how it feels to me. Sometimes I’m strong enough to just drop something and then two weeks passes and then I’m not strong anymore.”

Watch the “Hit Different” video below.