New Music: Jac Ross ft. D Smoke & Buddy – It’s Ok To Be Black 2.0

Jac Ross released his single “It’s Ok To Be Black” at the top of the year and it ended up being the theme song for the NBA’s Black Lives Matter Campaign. He decides to updated the record adding D Smoke and Buddy for “It’s Ok To Be Black 2.0”. He spoke about the updated version stating:

“Working with D Smoke and Buddy was amazing. It was actually a dream come true, as I’m a fan of both their work and appreciate their music,. I wish we could have worked together under better circumstances and actually got to be in the studio together to vibe, but I’m really thankful we were able to get this done regardless. This song is so important to me and I can’t wait for people to hear this reimagined version.”

You can stream “It’s Ok To Be Black 2.0” below.

