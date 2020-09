The guys start with their appreciation for SZA. They also give a lighthearted review of Big Sean’s album, Bryson Tiller’s new single, 50 Cent wants to forget about G-Unit, Steve Nash is the new head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”

Rory | Lil Wayne – “Harden”

Mal | Money Man – “Performance”

Parks | Clipse – “Hello New World”