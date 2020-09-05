Music Video: Black Soprano Family ft. Heem & Jonesy – In Love With The Streets

Griselda is preparing for a plethora of new releases which include Conway’s new album From King to God on September 11th, Armani Caesar’s The Liz on September 18th, Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy’s joint project Burden of Proof on September 25th and Westside Gunn’s Who Made the Sunshine on October 2nd. Black Soprano Family members Heem and Jonesy drop of the latest video from the project Da Respected Sopranos with DJ Drama. This one is titled “In Love With The Streets”. Produced by the late DJ Shay.

Watch the clip below.

