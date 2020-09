With his collab with Drake, “Laugh Now, Cry Later“ still in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the praise he’s received from his appearance on Nas’ “Til the War Is Won“, OTF’s head honcho Lil Durk delivers his new introspective single titled “The Voice”. He hits the private jet and the block in exotic cars for the visual. Directed by CrownSoHeavy.