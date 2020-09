Winston Salem, NC up and comer, TiaCorine challenged her fans to get her new video “Get The Strap” to 100,000 views in a week and she would drop her new project 34Corine. “Get The Strap” is now sitting at 218,000 views so she delivers the new EP featuring 8 new songs including her popular single “Lotto” and no listed guest appearances.

You can stream 34Corine in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.