Music Video: Conway The Machine ft. Method Man – Lemon

Conway The Machine will be dropping his new project From King To A GOD on September 11th. After the abrupt passing of Griselda member DJ Shay, Conway actually went back in and added a few interludes from Shay along tracks produced by DJ Premier and Khrysis. Here is the official video for his Method Man-featured single “Lemon”. Directed by Langston Sessums. The Machine spoke to Complex about the visual:
“With the video, I just wanted to give the streets and my diehard fans that nostalgic grimy shit they love me for. Meth has a verse of the year contender!”
Watch the “Lemon” video below.
- “From King…” (prod. Daringer)
- “Fear Of GOD” f. Dej Loaf (prod. Hit-Boy)
- “Lemon” f. Method Man (prod. Daringer & Beat Butcha)
- “Dough & Damani” (prod. Alchemist & Daringer)
- “Juvenile Hell” f. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord (prod. Havoc)
- “Words From Shay Interlude”
- “Front Lines” (prod. Beat Butcha)
- “Anza” (prod. Murda Beatz)
- “Seen Everything But Jesus” f. Freddie Gibbs (prod. Beat Butcha)
- “Words From Shay Interlude 2”
- “Spurs 3” f. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher (prod. Beat Butcha)
- “Forever Droppin’ Tears” f. El Camino (prod. Erick Sermon)
- “Words From Shay Interlude 3”
- “Jesus Khrysis” (prod. Khrysis)
- “Nothin Less Or More” (prod. DJ Premier)