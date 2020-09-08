Music Video: Conway The Machine ft. Method Man – Lemon

By cyclone -
0

Conway The Machine will be dropping his new project From King To A GOD on September 11th. After the abrupt passing of Griselda member DJ Shay, Conway actually went back in  and added a few interludes from Shay along tracks produced by DJ Premier and Khrysis. Here is the official video for his Method Man-featured single “Lemon”. Directed by Langston Sessums. The Machine spoke to Complex about the visual:

“With the  video, I just wanted to give the streets and my diehard fans that nostalgic grimy shit they love me for. Meth has a verse of the year contender!”

Watch the “Lemon” video below.

 

  1. “From King…” (prod. Daringer)
  2. “Fear Of GOD” f. Dej Loaf (prod. Hit-Boy)
  3. “Lemon” f. Method Man (prod. Daringer & Beat Butcha)
  4. “Dough & Damani” (prod. Alchemist & Daringer)
  5. “Juvenile Hell” f. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord (prod. Havoc)
  6. “Words From Shay Interlude”
  7. “Front Lines” (prod. Beat Butcha)
  8. “Anza” (prod. Murda Beatz)
  9. “Seen Everything But Jesus” f. Freddie Gibbs (prod. Beat Butcha)
  10. “Words From Shay Interlude 2”
  11.  “Spurs 3” f. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher (prod. Beat Butcha)
  12. “Forever Droppin’ Tears” f. El Camino (prod. Erick Sermon)
  13. “Words From Shay Interlude 3”
  14. “Jesus Khrysis” (prod. Khrysis)
  15. “Nothin Less Or More” (prod. DJ Premier)

