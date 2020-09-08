Music Video: Conway The Machine ft. Method Man – Lemon

Conway The Machine will be dropping his new project From King To A GOD on September 11th. After the abrupt passing of Griselda member DJ Shay, Conway actually went back in and added a few interludes from Shay along tracks produced by DJ Premier and Khrysis. Here is the official video for his Method Man-featured single “Lemon”. Directed by Langston Sessums. The Machine spoke to Complex about the visual:

“With the video, I just wanted to give the streets and my diehard fans that nostalgic grimy shit they love me for. Meth has a verse of the year contender!”

Watch the “Lemon” video below.